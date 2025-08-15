Bitdeer Technologies Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Monday, Aug. 18.

Analysts expect the Singapore-based company to report a quarterly loss at 9 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 4 cents per share. Bitdeer Technologies projects to report quarterly revenue of $109.2 million, compared to $99.23 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 13, Bitdeer said it mined 282 Bitcoins in July.

Bitdeer Technologies shares fell 1.4% to close at $13.78 on Thursday.

B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $21 to $23 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $20 on June 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $13 to $17 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $24 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%

