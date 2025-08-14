These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Performance Food Group Following Strong Q2 Earnings

Performance Food Group Company PFGC posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.
The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.45. Quarterly sales of $16.938 billion outpaced the Street view of $16.860 billion (+11.5% year over year).
Performance Food Group expects first-quarter sales between $16.60 billion and $16.90 billion, compared to the $16.916 billion consensus estimate. The company sees adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $465 million to $485 million.
For the full fiscal year 2026, the company expects net sales to be in a range of approximately $67 billion to $68 billion. It expects adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion.
Performance Food Group shares fell 0.7% to trade at $100.57 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Performance Food Group following earnings announcement.
- Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained Performance Food with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $100 to $115.
- UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $110 to $120.
- Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained Performance Food with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $112 to $120.
