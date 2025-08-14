These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Performance Food Group Following Strong Q2 Earnings

Performance Food Group Company PFGC posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.45. Quarterly sales of $16.938 billion outpaced the Street view of $16.860 billion (+11.5% year over year).

Performance Food Group expects first-quarter sales between $16.60 billion and $16.90 billion, compared to the $16.916 billion consensus estimate. The company sees adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $465 million to $485 million.

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company expects net sales to be in a range of approximately $67 billion to $68 billion. It expects adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion.

Performance Food Group shares fell 0.7% to trade at $100.57 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Performance Food Group following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained Performance Food with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $100 to $115.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $110 to $120.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained Performance Food with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $112 to $120.

