Cisco To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Craig-Hallum cut PolyPid Ltd. PYPD price target from $15 to $13. Craig-Hallum analyst Chase Knickerbocker maintained a Buy rating. PolyPid shares closed at $3.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL from $95 to $98. Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a Buy rating. Estée Lauder shares closed at $95.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs slashed Funko, Inc. FNKO price target from $5.5 to $2.5. Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Burto maintained a Neutral rating. Funko shares closed at $2.92 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK from $357 to $370. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $349.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN from $33 to $24. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Underweight rating. Six Flags Entertainment shares closed at $26.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA price target from $380 to $423. Baird analyst Michael Ha maintained a Neutral rating. HCA Healthcare shares settled at $390.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised Brinker International, Inc. EAT price target from $155 to $168. Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained a Neutral rating. Brinker shares closed at $157.38 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital cut Celanese Corporation CE price target from $63 to $45. RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Sector Perform rating. Celanese shares closed at $41.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO from $76 to $85. B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained a Buy rating. Cisco shares settled at $70.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI price target from $28 to $29. Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Hold rating. Kinder Morgan shares closed at $26.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CECelanese Corp
$41.930.31%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.59
Growth
3.49
Quality
N/A
Value
35.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CSCOCisco Systems Inc
$69.32-1.53%
EATBrinker International Inc
$159.271.20%
ELThe Estee Lauder Companies Inc
$88.50-7.10%
FNKOFunko Inc
$2.67-8.39%
FUNSix Flags Entertainment Corp
$26.31-0.19%
HCAHCA Healthcare Inc
$392.580.54%
KMIKinder Morgan Inc
$26.80-0.28%
PYPDPolyPid Ltd
$3.36-3.67%
ROKRockwell Automation Inc
$345.56-0.99%
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm