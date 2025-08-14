Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Sandisk Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Sandisk Corporation SNDK will release financial results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Analysts expect the Milpitas, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share. Sandisk projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.83 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 6, Sandisk announced plans to collaborate with SK hynix to drive standardization of high bandwidth flash memory technology.

Sandisk shares gained 0.4% to close at $47.01 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $60 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $58 to $62 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $57 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $61 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $56 to $45 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Considering buying SNDK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock