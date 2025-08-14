Advance Auto Parts Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Analysts expect the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at 58 cents per share, down from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period. Advance Auto Parts projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion, compared to $2.68 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 28, Advance Auto Parts announced the pricing of upsized $1.95 billion in aggregate senior notes due 2030 and 2033.

Advance Auto Parts shares rose 4.6% to close at $61.81 on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $35 to $45 on Aug. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $56 to $58 on Aug. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $49 to $60 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $47 to $65 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $48 to $46 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

