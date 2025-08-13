Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Guggenheim cut Eli Lilly and Company LLY price target from $942 to $875. Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez maintained a Buy rating. Eli Lilly shares closed at $649.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank raised the price target for National Fuel Gas Company NFG from $98 to $102. Scotiabank analyst Cameron Bean maintained a Sector Outperform rating. National Fuel Gas shares closed at $87.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE price target from $75 to $135. Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley maintained an Overweight rating. Lumentum shares closed at $119.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. KLC from $18 to $12. BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained an Outperform rating. KinderCare Learning shares closed at $9.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc cut the price target for Celanese Corporation CE from $77 to $70. Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating. Celanese shares closed at $47.42 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV price target from $60 to $105. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Equal-Weight rating. CoreWeave shares settled at $148.75 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $180 to $225. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating. Nvidia shares closed at $183.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased The Carlyle Group Inc. CG price target from $54 to $66. Jefferies analyst Gerald O’Hara maintained a Hold rating. Carlyle shares closed at $64.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Corteva, Inc. CTVA from $75 to $84. Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Corteva shares settled at $71.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised Insmed Incorporated INSM price target from $130 to $165. Mizuho analyst Graig Suvannavejh maintained an Outperform rating. Insmed shares closed at $122.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
