Performance Food Group Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Performance Food Group Company PFGC will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Analysts expect the Richmond, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share, versus $1.45 per share in the year-ago period. Performance Food projects to report quarterly revenue of $16.86 billion, compared to $15.19 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 11, Bloomberg reported the company is said to have drawn takeover interest from US Foods..

Performance Food shares rose 0.9% to close at $98.36 on Tuesday.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $103 to $110 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $100 to $112 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst Karen Holthouse initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $121 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $104 to $101 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $92 to $90 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

