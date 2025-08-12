August 12, 2025 4:12 PM 1 min read

Owens & Minor Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI reported worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Monday.

Owens & Minor posted adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share, missing market estimates of 27 cents per share.

Owens & Minor said it sees FY2025 adjusted EPS of $1.02-$1.07 and sales of $2.760 billion-$2.820 billion.

“We are in the final stages of our robust process for the divestiture of the Products & Healthcare Services segment, and, as a result, have classified this segment as discontinued operations. We are looking forward to concluding the sale of the business and working with a buyer who has the vision and greater flexibility to better support our customers and long-term growth,” said Ed Pesicka, Owens & Minor’s Chief Executive Officer.

Owens & Minor shares jumped 18% to close at $5.47 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Owens & Minor following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • B of A Securities analyst Allen Lutz maintained Owens & Minor with an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $4.75.
  • Citigroup analyst Daniel Grosslight maintained Owens & Minor with a Buy and lowered the price target from $11 to $7.
  • Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained Owens & Minor with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $10 to $7.

Considering buying OMI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
OMI Logo
OMIOwens & Minor Inc
$5.4718.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
10.56
Growth
6.34
Quality
11.21
Value
42.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved