Lumentum Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share, up from 6 cents per share in the year-ago period. Lumentum projects to report quarterly revenue at $469.92 million, compared to $308.3 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 7, Lumentum announced the expansion of its U.S.-based semiconductor facility.

Lumentum shares fell 1.1% to close at $115.03 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $85 to $92 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating and increased the price target from $95 to $125 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $100 to $123 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wolfe Research analyst George Notter initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $105 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

