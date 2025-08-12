Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Circle Internet Group Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Circle Internet Group CRCL will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share. Circle Internet projects to report quarterly revenue of $644.72 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 6, Corpay and Circle announced a collaboration to expand Stablecoin access.

Circle Internet shares rose 1.4% to close at $161.17 on Monday.

Baird analyst David Koning initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $210 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and a price target of $85 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau initiated coverage on the stock with a Perform rating on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $83 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $155 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

