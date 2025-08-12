August 12, 2025 2:57 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Circle Internet Group Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Circle Internet Group CRCL will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share. Circle Internet projects to report quarterly revenue of $644.72 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 6, Corpay and Circle announced a collaboration to expand Stablecoin access.

Circle Internet shares rose 1.4% to close at $161.17 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Baird analyst David Koning initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $210 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and a price target of $85 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau initiated coverage on the stock with a Perform rating on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $83 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $155 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

Considering buying CRCL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$161.091.30%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
2.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved