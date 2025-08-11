August 11, 2025 10:43 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Gray Media After Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Gray Media, Inc. GTN reported mixed results for the second quarter on Friday.

The company posted a quarterly loss of 42 cents per share, versus the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 36 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $772.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $765.15 million.

Gray Media said it sees third-quarter sales of $735.00 million to $750.00 million, versus market estimates of $786.212 million.  

Gray Media shares rose 16% to trade at $4.7900 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Gray Media following earnings announcement.

  • Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained Gray Media with a Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $4.5 to $5.

Considering buying GTN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
