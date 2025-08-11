These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Gray Media After Q2 Results

Gray Media, Inc. GTN reported mixed results for the second quarter on Friday.

The company posted a quarterly loss of 42 cents per share, versus the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 36 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $772.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $765.15 million.

Gray Media said it sees third-quarter sales of $735.00 million to $750.00 million, versus market estimates of $786.212 million.

Gray Media shares rose 16% to trade at $4.7900 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Gray Media following earnings announcement.

Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained Gray Media with a Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $9.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $4.5 to $5.

Considering buying GTN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock