These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Gray Media After Q2 Results

Gray Media, Inc. GTN reported mixed results for the second quarter on Friday.
The company posted a quarterly loss of 42 cents per share, versus the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 36 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $772.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $765.15 million.
Gray Media said it sees third-quarter sales of $735.00 million to $750.00 million, versus market estimates of $786.212 million.
Gray Media shares rose 16% to trade at $4.7900 on Monday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Gray Media following earnings announcement.
- Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained Gray Media with a Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
- Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $4.5 to $5.
Considering buying GTN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.