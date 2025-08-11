Celanese Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Celanese Corporation CE will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Aug. 11.

Analysts expect the Irving, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share, down from $2.38 per share in. Celanese projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.49 billion, compared to $2.65 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 5, Celanese reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results..

Celanese shares fell 1.2% to close at $48.05 on Friday.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $66 to $72 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and increased the price target from $46 to $55 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $71 to $76 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $92 to $54 on Feb. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

