These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Wendy's After Q2 Results

Wendy's Company WEN posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Friday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 26 cents. Quarterly sales of $560.929 million (down 1.7% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $560.363 million. Adjusted Revenues fell 1.3% to $449.6 million.

"In the second quarter, we continued to expand our global footprint, adding 44 new restaurants, bringing our total additions to 118 in the first half of the year," said Ken Cook, Interim CEO. "We're also encouraged by the strong momentum in our International business, which delivered 8.7% systemwide sales growth in the quarter and continues to offer excellent opportunities for expansion."

Wendy's trimmed its fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to 82 cents–89 cents (from 92 cents–98 cents), below the 95-cent consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $505 million to $525 million, compared with the prior view of $530 million to $545 million.

Wendy's shares rose 2.8% to trade at $10.38 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Wendy's following earnings announcement.

Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera maintained Wendy’s with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $13 to $11.

JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained Wendy’s with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $15 to $13.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $14 to $13.

Considering buying WEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock