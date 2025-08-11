AMC Entertainment Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Aug. 11.

Analysts expect the Leawood, Kansas-based company to report quarterly loss at 8 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 43 cents per share in. AMC Entertainment projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.34 billion, compared to $1.03 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, AMC entered into a Transaction Support Agreement with creditors, including holders of 62% of its 7.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2029, holders of 76% of Muvico's 6%/8% Senior Secured Exchangeable Notes due 2030 and certain term loan lenders.

AMC Entertainment shares gained 4.3% to close at $2.93 on Friday.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $3 to $4 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Sell rating and increased the price target from $2.3 to $2.6 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Roth MKM analyst Eric Handler maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $3.25 to $3 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Hold rating on March 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $4 on Feb. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

