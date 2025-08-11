August 11, 2025 3:11 AM 1 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Owens & Minor Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Monday, Aug. 11.

Analysts expect the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share, down from 36 cents per share in the year-ago period. Owens & Minor projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.73 billion, compared to $2.67 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 5, Owens & Minor announced it terminated its Rotech Healthcare acquisition.

Owens & Minor shares rose 12.4% to close at $7.09 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $9 to $10 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Michael Minchak maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $14 to $10 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating rating and cut the price target from $25 to $13 on Feb. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying OMI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
