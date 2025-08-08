These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Haemonetics After Q1 Results

Haemonetics Corp HAE reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $321.394 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $305.115 million.

Haemonetics affirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.70 to $5.00.

Haemonetics shares closed at $55.63 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Haemonetics following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Rohin Patel downgraded Haemonetics from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $62.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained Haemonetics with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $70.

Barrington Research analyst Michael Petusky maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $95 to $86.

