These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Haemonetics After Q1 Results

Haemonetics Corp HAE reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $321.394 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $305.115 million.
Haemonetics affirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.70 to $5.00.
Haemonetics shares closed at $55.63 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Haemonetics following earnings announcement.
- JP Morgan analyst Rohin Patel downgraded Haemonetics from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $62.
- Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained Haemonetics with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $70.
- Barrington Research analyst Michael Petusky maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $95 to $86.
Considering buying HAE stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.