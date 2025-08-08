August 8, 2025 9:14 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Haemonetics After Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Haemonetics Corp HAE reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $321.394 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $305.115 million.

Haemonetics affirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.70 to $5.00.

Haemonetics shares closed at $55.63 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Haemonetics following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • JP Morgan analyst Rohin Patel downgraded Haemonetics from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $85 to $62.
  • Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained Haemonetics with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $70.
  • Barrington Research analyst Michael Petusky maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $95 to $86.

Considering buying HAE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
HAE Logo
HAEHaemonetics Corp
$55.650.04%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
35.26
Growth
32.62
Quality
N/A
Value
25.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved