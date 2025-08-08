August 8, 2025 9:06 AM 2 min read

These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Atlassian After Q4 Results

by Avi Kapoor
Atlassian Corp TEAM announced financial results for the fourth quarter and announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL on Thursday.

Atlassian announced fourth-quarter revenue of $1.38 billion, up 22% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.36 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of 98 cents, beating a Street consensus estimate of 86 cents per share.

“We closed out FY25 delivering over $5.2 billion of revenue, generating over $1.4 billion in free cash flow, and reaching 2.3 million AI monthly active users,” Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes said. “AI is fundamentally changing the way we work, and creating significant tailwinds for Atlassian in the process.”

Atlassian is forecasting first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $1.395 billion to $1.403 billion. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $1.413 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Atlassian expects first-quarter cloud revenue to be up 22.5% year-over-year.

For the full fiscal year, Atlassian expects revenue of $6.154 billion, up 18% year-over-year. The company expects full-year cloud revenue growth to be 21% year-over-year.

Atlassian shares closed at $171.00 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Atlassian following earnings announcement.

  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Atlassian with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $265 to $235.
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $244 to $215.

Considering buying TEAM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

