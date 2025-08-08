Essent Group Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Essent Group Ltd. ESNT will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Aug. 8.

Analysts expect the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share, down from $1.91 per share in the year-ago period. Essent Group projects to report quarterly revenue at $317.85 million, compared to $312.94 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 9, Essent Group posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.

Essent Group shares fell 1.4% to close at $57.02 on Thursday.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $65 to $67 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Compass Point analyst Giuliano Bologna maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $62 to $69 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $60 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

RBC Capital analyst Scott Heleniak reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $67 on Feb. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Nash maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $68 to $60 on Nov. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

