Plains All American Pipeline Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Aug. 8.

Analysts expect the, Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share, up from 31 cents per share in the year-ago period. Plains All American Pipeline projects to report quarterly revenue at $12.86 billion, compared to $12.93 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 17, Plains All American and Plains GP Holdings executed definitive agreements to sell NGL business to Keyera for $3.75 billion.

Plains All American Pipeline shares rose 0.1% to close at $17.87 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $19 to $20 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $21 to $18 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $19 to $18 on April 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $19 to $23 on March 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying PAA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock