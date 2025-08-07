August 7, 2025 2:09 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On AppLovin After Strong Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Applovin Corp APP posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday.

AppLovin reported second-quarter revenue of $1.26 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.31 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.39 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.04 per share.

Applovin shares jumped 13.2% to $442.10 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Applovin following earnings announcement.

  • Piper Sandler analyst James Callahan maintained AppLovin with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $470 to $500.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo maintained AppLovin with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $405 to $480.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $460 to $480.
  • Scotiabank analyst Nat Schindler maintained AppLovin with a Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $430 to $450.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Considering buying APP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
APP Logo
APPAppLovin Corp
$435.6111.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.70
Growth
53.49
Quality
N/A
Value
9.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved