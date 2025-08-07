These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On AppLovin After Strong Q2 Earnings

Applovin Corp APP posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday.

AppLovin reported second-quarter revenue of $1.26 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.31 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.39 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.04 per share.

Applovin shares jumped 13.2% to $442.10 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Applovin following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst James Callahan maintained AppLovin with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $470 to $500.

Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo maintained AppLovin with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $405 to $480.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $460 to $480.

Scotiabank analyst Nat Schindler maintained AppLovin with a Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $430 to $450.

