Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Peloton Interactive Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc PTON will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report a quarterly loss at 5 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 8 cents per share. Peloton Interactive projects to report quarterly revenue at $579.91 million, compared to $643.6 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 8, Peloton Interactive reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Peloton Interactive shares fell 0.6% to close at $7.07 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $8 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $9 to $10 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $10 to $7 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $11 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%

Considering buying PTON stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock