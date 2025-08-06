Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Walt Disney Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Walt Disney Company DIS will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Analysts expect the Burbank, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share, versus $1.39 per share in the year-ago period. Disney projects to report quarterly revenue at $23.76 billion, compared to $23.16 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters and in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Walt Disney shares fell 0.9% to close at $118.32 on Tuesday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Jayant maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $134 to $140 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $120 to $140 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

JP Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $130 to $138 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $120 to $138 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $125 to $140 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

