Inspire Medical Systems Analysts Lower Their Forecasts After Q2 Results

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP reported second-quarter results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates on Monday.

Inspire Medical Systems reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 21 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $217.086 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $214.480 million.

Inspire Medical Systems lowered its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance from $2.20-$2.30 to $0.40-$0.50 and also lowered sales guidance from $940.000 million-$955.000 million to $900.000 million-$910.000 million.

“The full launch of our FDA-cleared Inspire V system in the U.S. is an important milestone for Inspire. We have been receiving strong positive feedback from both surgeons and patients who value the simplified procedure and excellent patient outcomes enabled by this next generation technology,” said Tim Herbert, Chairman and CEO of Inspire. “In the near future, we look forward to presenting the clinical evidence collected to date.”

Inspire Medical Systems shares fell 40.6% to trade at $77.14 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Inspire Medical Systems following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $195 to $110.

Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $175 to $140.

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder maintained Inspire Medical Systems with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $233 to $150.

RBC Capital analyst Shagun Singh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $215 to $180.

UBS analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained Inspire Medical Systems with a Buy and lowered the price target from $270 to $230.

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $174 to $101.

Lake Street analyst Frank Takkinen maintained Inspire Medical Systems with a Buy and lowered the price target from $270 to $150.

Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $190 to $125.

