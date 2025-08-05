Super Micro Computer Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share, down from 62 cents per share in the year-ago period. Super Micro Computer projects to report quarterly revenue at $5.91 billion, compared to $5.31 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The server manufacturer's upcoming results are seen as a critical barometer of its ability to navigate a challenging landscape for AI hardware suppliers.

Super Micro Computer shares rose 2.8% to close at $58.23 on Monday.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $30 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $35 to $46 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $37 to $52 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and a price target of $35 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $40 to $47 on July 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

