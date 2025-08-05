AMD Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 48 cents per share, down from 69 cents per share in the year-ago period. AMD projects to report quarterly revenue at $7.43 billion, compared to $5.83 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

After the market close on Monday, Arteris said AMD licensed its FlexGen network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP for its next-generation chips. FlexGen will provide high-performance data transport in AMD chiplets powering AI across data centers and edge and end devices.

AMD shares rose 3% to close at $176.78 on Monday.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating and raised the price target from $135 to $210 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $121 to $185 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $150 to $210 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $95 to $140 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $145 to $165 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

