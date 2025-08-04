August 4, 2025 2:13 PM 1 min read

W.W. Grainger Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $9.97 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $10.04 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.554 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.522 billion.

W.W. Grainger lowered its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance from $39.00-$41.50 to $38.50-$40.25, but raised its sales guidance from $17.600 billion-$18.100 billion to $17.900 billion-$18.200 billion.

“Our team remains focused on our customers, fostering deep relationships, providing exceptional service and driving innovation through differentiated capabilities,” said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO. “Our headline results for the quarter finished largely in-line with communicated expectations, although performance was impacted by some tariff-related factors which are also flowing into our updated outlook. Even amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, our commitment to our customers remains steadfast, and we’re well-positioned to continue creating value for all stakeholders.”

W.W. Grainger shares fell 0.3% to trade at $929.96 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on W.W. Grainger following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained W.W. Grainger with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $1,176 to $1,007.
  • Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $1,000 to $950.

Considering buying GWW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
GWW Logo
GWWW.W. Grainger Inc
$929.90-0.27%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
31.42
Growth
90.11
Quality
49.64
Value
46.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved