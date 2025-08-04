Palantir Technologies Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Aug. 4.

Analysts expect the Denver, Colorado-based company to report quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share, up from 9 cents per share in the year-ago period. Palantir Technologies projects to report quarterly revenue at $939.47 million, compared to $678.13 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Palantir recently secured a major victory with the U.S. Army's new Enterprise Agreement that establishes a comprehensive framework for the Army's future software and data needs. The 10-year contract, valued at up to $10 billion, represents the maximum potential value rather than guaranteed obligations.

Palantir Technologies shares fell 2.6% to close at $154.27 on Friday.

Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $155 to $178 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $170 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $110 to $115 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $100 to $115 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $80 to $90 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

