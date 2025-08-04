Wayfair Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Wayfair Inc. W will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Monday, Aug. 4.

Analysts expect the Boston, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share, down from 47 cents per share in the year-ago period. Wayfair is projected to report quarterly revenue of $3.12 billion, compared to $3.12 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 1, Wayfair reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and revenue results.

Wayfair shares fell 0.6% to close at $65.22 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $48 to $75 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $32 to $56 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $58 to $70 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $55 to $80 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $50 to $65 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%

