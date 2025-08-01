These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Boot Barn Following Better-Than-Expected Results

Boot Barn Holdings Inc BOOT reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance on Thursday.
Boot Barn reported quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $504.067 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $492.339 million.
Boot Barn Holdings raised its FY2026 GAAP EPS guidance from $5.50-$6.40 to $5.80-$6.70 and boosted its sales guidance from $2.070 billion-$2.150 billion to $2.100 billion-$2.180 billion.
John Hazen, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our strong start to fiscal 2026, highlighted by high-single digit consolidated same-store sales growth and successful new store openings, which drove 19% overall revenue growth. Demand was broad-based, with strength across all major merchandise categories and geographies.”
Boot Barn shares gained 0.2% to trade at $172.16 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Boot Barn following earnings announcement.
- Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained Boot Barn with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $185 to $218.
- Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $195 to $210.
- BTIG analyst Janine Stichter maintained Boot Barn with a Buy and raised the price target from $200 to $218.
