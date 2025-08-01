These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Boot Barn Following Better-Than-Expected Results

Boot Barn Holdings Inc BOOT reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance on Thursday.

Boot Barn reported quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $504.067 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $492.339 million.

Boot Barn Holdings raised its FY2026 GAAP EPS guidance from $5.50-$6.40 to $5.80-$6.70 and boosted its sales guidance from $2.070 billion-$2.150 billion to $2.100 billion-$2.180 billion.

John Hazen, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our strong start to fiscal 2026, highlighted by high-single digit consolidated same-store sales growth and successful new store openings, which drove 19% overall revenue growth. Demand was broad-based, with strength across all major merchandise categories and geographies.”

Boot Barn shares gained 0.2% to trade at $172.16 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Boot Barn following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained Boot Barn with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $185 to $218.

Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $195 to $210.

BTIG analyst Janine Stichter maintained Boot Barn with a Buy and raised the price target from $200 to $218.

Photo via Shutterstock