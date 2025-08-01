Mastercard Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Mastercard Incorporated MA reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Thursday.
The company reported quarterly net revenues of $8.13 billion, up 17% year-over-year and 16% Y/Y on a neutral currency basis, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 16% Y/Y to $4.15, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $4.02.
Mastercard expects net revenue growth in the high teens for the third quarter, versus the $8.29 billion analyst consensus estimate. The company now expects high-end mid-teens revenue growth (prior low teen-digit revenue growth) for fiscal 2025 versus the $31.96 billion analyst consensus estimate.
Mastercard shares fell 1% to trade at $560.72 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Mastercard following earnings announcement.
- Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff maintained Mastercard with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $635 to $660.
- Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $625 to $650.
- Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained Mastercard with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $639 to $661.
- RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $650 to $656.
Considering buying MA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.