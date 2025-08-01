Apple To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Raymond James raised KLA Corporation KLAC price target from $850 to $950. Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri reiterated an Outperform rating. KLA shares closed at $879.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased the price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH from $25 to $31. Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Overweight rating. Norwegian Cruise Line shares closed at $25.56 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush raised Roblox Corporation RBLX price target from $142 to $165. Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained an Outperform rating. Roblox shares closed at $137.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities raised the price target for Reddit, Inc. RDDT from $180 to $225. JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating. Reddit shares closed at $161.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna increased the price target for Western Digital Corporation WDC from $40 to $62. Susquehanna analyst Medhi Hosseini maintained a Neutral rating. Western Digital shares closed at $78.69 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised ResMed Inc. RMD price target from $274 to $298. Keybanc analyst Brett Fishbin maintained an Overweight rating. ResMed shares settled at $271.97 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. BJRI price target from $36 to $40. Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating. BJ’s Restaurants shares closed at $35.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $235 to $240. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating. Apple shares closed at $207.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $250 to $255. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained an Overweight rating. Amazon shares settled at $234.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased The Boeing Company BA price target from $260 to $270. B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained a Buy rating. Boeing shares closed at $221.84 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
