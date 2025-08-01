Moderna Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Moderna, Inc. MRNA will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Friday, Aug. 1.

Analysts expect the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly loss at $2.97 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $3.33 per share. Moderna projects to report quarterly revenue at $112.96 million, compared to $241 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 31, Moderna announced plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 10% by the end of the year due to decreasing COVID-19 vaccine sales and market uncertainty.

Moderna shares fell 8.1% to close at $29.56 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $33 to $26 on May 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Cory Kasimov maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $50 to $32 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $39 to $32 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $40 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Argus Research analyst John Eade downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on Dec. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying MRNA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock