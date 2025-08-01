Exxon Mobil Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Aug. 1.

Analysts expect the Spring, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share, down from $2.14 per share in the year-ago period. Exxon Mobil is projected to report quarterly revenue of $80.5 billion, compared to $93.06 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chevron Corporation's CVX has won a dispute with Exxon Mobil over Hess Corp's HESS offshore oil assets in Guyana. Exxon CEO Darren Woods confirmed the latest news in an interview with CNBC on July 18.

Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.2% to close at $111.64 on Thursday.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $131 to $134 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $126 to $127 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $141 to $138 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

JP Morgan analyst John Royall maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $130 to $125 on Dec. 16, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $127 to $132 on Nov. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying XOM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

