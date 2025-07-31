Tenable Holdings Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

Tenable Holdings, Inc. TENB reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance on Wednesday.

Tenable Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $247.29 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $242.12 million.

Tenable Holdings raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.44-$1.52 to $1.45-$1.53 and also boosted its sales guidance from $970.00 million-$980.00 million to $981.00 million-$987.00 million.

“We beat all of our guided metrics during the quarter, delivering 12% revenue growth and 19% operating margin,” said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO of Tenable. “Our outperformance was driven by the adoption of our exposure management platform, as customers are becoming more strategic with their security investments, prioritizing preemptive measures and seeking a unified view of their attack surface to reduce risk.”

Tenable Holdings shares fell 1.1% to trade at $31.88 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Tenable Holdings following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained Tenable Holdings with a Buy and raised the price target from $35 to $42.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $40 to $42.

UBS analyst Roger Boyd maintained Tenable Holdings with a Buy and boosted the price target from $40 to $43.

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $32.

Stifel analyst Adam Borg maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $30 to $35.

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained Tenable Holdings with an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $40 to $45.

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $30 to $37.

Considering buying TENB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock