These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Trane Technologies Following Q2 Results

Trane Technologies plc TT reported mixed earnings for the second quarter and raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $3.88 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.79 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.746 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.762 billion.

“In the second quarter, we continued our consistent track record of leading financial results with record enterprise bookings and revenue and 18 percent earnings per share growth,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies. “Our performance continues to be led by Americas Commercial HVAC, with strong demand for our sustainable solutions across a broad base of highly complex projects. In the second quarter, orders for our bespoke applied solutions were up over 60 percent, adding to our backlog and our visibility to future equipment and services revenues.

Trane Technologies raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $12.70-$12.90 to $13.05 and also raised its sales guidance from $21.326 billion-$21.524 billion to $21.623 billion.

Trane Technologies shares rose 1.7% to trade at $438.64 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Trane Technologies following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Snyder maintained Trane Technologies with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $445 to $520.

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $463 to $467.

HSBC analyst Wesley Brooks downgraded Trane Technologies from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $415 to $460.

