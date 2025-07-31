Guardant Health Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Stronger-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

Guardant Health, Inc. GH reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates on Wednesday.

Guardant Health raised its FY2025 sales guidance from $880.00 million-$890.00 million to $915.00 million-$925.00 million.

“Q2 was another exceptional quarter for Guardant and we were able to increase our 2025 revenue guidance yet again. We saw especially strong performance from Guardant360 Liquid, where year-over-year growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, co-founder and co-CEO. “In May, we introduced 11 groundbreaking Smart Liquid Biopsy applications for Guardant360 Liquid, significantly expanding the clinical utility. Product innovation built on Smart Liquid Biopsy is integral to our strategy at Guardant and we look forward to continuing a steady cadence of SLB-based applications to further extend our technical leadership in the comprehensive genomic profiling market.”

Guardant Health shares fell 4.8% to trade at $43.03 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Guardant Health following earnings announcement.

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained Guardant Health with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $59 to $61.

Scotiabank analyst Sung Ji Nam maintained the stock with a Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $57 to $60.

Photo via Shutterstock