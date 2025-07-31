These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Check Point Software Technologies After Q2 Results

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.36 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $665.200 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $661.751 million.

“We delivered solid second-quarter results, driven by growth in our emerging technologies portfolio including Email, SASE, and Enterprise Risk Management. Quantum Force appliances continued a double-digit growth trajectory, reflecting strong customer trust in our innovation and prevention-first ethos,” said CEO Nadav Zafrir. “We continued to advance our strategic roadmap with the acquisition of Veriti, strengthening the Infinity platform’s open-garden architecture. The third quarter is shaping up well with strong July indicators. We have a healthy pipeline heading into the second half of the year underscoring our full-year outlook.”

Check Point Software shares fell 1.3% to trade at $184.30 on Thursday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained Check Point Software with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $230 to $220.

Stephens & Co. analyst Todd Weller maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $229 to $210.

UBS analyst Roger Boyd maintained Check Point Software with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $220 to $210.

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $230 to $215.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Check Point Software with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $224 to $207.

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $265 to $225.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained Check Point Software with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $245 to $215.

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville maintained the stock with a Sector Outperform and cut the price target from $240 to $220.

