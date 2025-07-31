Old Dominion Freight Line Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Downbeat Q2 Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The company posted earnings of $1.27 per share, down 14.2% from $1.48 in the year-ago period and below the Street estimate of $1.30. Revenue fell 6.1% to $1.41 billion, missing expectations of $1.43 billion.

Marty Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Dominion, commented, “Old Dominion’s financial results in the second quarter reflect the ongoing softness in the domestic economy. While the challenging macroeconomic backdrop created demand headwinds for our business during the quarter, our market share remained relatively consistent and our team continued to execute on our long-term strategic plan. The cornerstone of our plan remains our commitment to creating an unmatched value proposition for our customers by providing them with superior service at a fair price. As a result, we were pleased to once again achieve an on-time service performance of 99% and a cargo claims ratio of 0.1%.”

Old Dominion Freight Line shares rose 0.9% to trade at $147.75 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Old Dominion Freight Line following earnings announcement.

Stephens & Co. analyst Daniel Imbro maintained Old Dominion Freight Line with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $186 to $174.

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained Old Dominion Freight Line with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $180 to $165.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $165.

Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained Old Dominion Freight Line with an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $160 to $145.

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan maintained Old Dominion Freight Line with a Buy and lowered the price target from $183 to $168.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $155.

