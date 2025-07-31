July 31, 2025 1:57 PM 2 min read

Old Dominion Freight Line Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Downbeat Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The company posted earnings of $1.27 per share, down 14.2% from $1.48 in the year-ago period and below the Street estimate of $1.30. Revenue fell 6.1% to $1.41 billion, missing expectations of $1.43 billion.

Marty Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Dominion, commented, “Old Dominion’s financial results in the second quarter reflect the ongoing softness in the domestic economy. While the challenging macroeconomic backdrop created demand headwinds for our business during the quarter, our market share remained relatively consistent and our team continued to execute on our long-term strategic plan. The cornerstone of our plan remains our commitment to creating an unmatched value proposition for our customers by providing them with superior service at a fair price. As a result, we were pleased to once again achieve an on-time service performance of 99% and a cargo claims ratio of 0.1%.”

Old Dominion Freight Line shares rose 0.9% to trade at $147.75 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Old Dominion Freight Line following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Daniel Imbro maintained Old Dominion Freight Line with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $186 to $174.
  • Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained Old Dominion Freight Line with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $180 to $165.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $165.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained Old Dominion Freight Line with an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $160 to $145.
  • Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan maintained Old Dominion Freight Line with a Buy and lowered the price target from $183 to $168.
  • Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $155.

Considering buying ODFL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ODFL Logo
ODFLOld Dominion Freight Line Inc
$148.791.59%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.86
Growth
75.32
Quality
44.31
Value
51.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved