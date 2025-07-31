July 31, 2025 1:30 PM 3 min read

Meta To Rally More Than 56%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wells Fargo raised Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target from $600 to $650. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating. Microsoft shares closed at $513.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital increased the price target for Flowserve Corporation FLS from $64 to $66. RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained an Outperform rating. Flowserve shares closed at $56.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel raised TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI price target from $40 to $55. Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Buy rating. TTM Technologies shares closed at $48.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Wingstop Inc. WING from $367 to $400. Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained an Overweight rating. Wingstop shares closed at $368.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt increased the price target for Meta Platforms, Inc. META from $918 to $1,086. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Meta shares closed at $695.21 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG price target from $71 to $68. UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained a Neutral rating. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares settled at $62.09 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James increased Matador Resources Company MTDR price target from $60 to $63. Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained an Outperform rating. Matador Resources shares closed at $51.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler raised Carvana Co. CVNA price target from $340 to $440. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating. Carvana shares closed at $333.59 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim cut the price target for Confluent, Inc. CFLT from $31 to $29. Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma maintained a Buy rating. Confluent shares settled at $26.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased Evercore Inc. EVR price target from $365 to $370. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Alex Bond reiterated an Outperform rating. Evercore shares closed at $310.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

