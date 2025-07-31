Coinbase Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, July 31.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share, up from 14 cents per share in the year-ago period. Coinbase projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.59 billion, compared to $1.45 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company missed analyst estimates in the first quarter but has beaten estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Coinbase shares rose 1.6% to close at $377.48 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $260 to $405 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $270 to $505 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Piper Sandler analyst Patrick Moley maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $190 to $350 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 89%.

Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $300 to $470 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $395 to $417 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying COIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock