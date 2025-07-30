Polaris Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

Polaris Inc PII reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Polaris posted adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of 4 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $1.852 billion beating expectations of $1.720 billion.

Polaris said it sees third-quarter sales of $1.600 billion to $1.800 billion, versus estimates of $1.671 billion.

Polaris shares gained 7.8% to trade at $53.32 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Polaris following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained Polaris with a Neutral and raised the price target from $46 to $55.

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $34 to $56.

MO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained Polaris with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $33 to $52.

Considering buying PII stock? Here's what analysts think:

