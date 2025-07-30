July 30, 2025 3:22 PM 1 min read

Polaris Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Polaris Inc PII reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Polaris posted adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of 4 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $1.852 billion beating expectations of $1.720 billion.

Polaris said it sees third-quarter sales of $1.600 billion to $1.800 billion, versus estimates of $1.671 billion.

Polaris shares gained 7.8% to trade at $53.32 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Polaris following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained Polaris with a Neutral and raised the price target from $46 to $55.
  • RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $34 to $56.
  • MO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained Polaris with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $33 to $52.

Considering buying PII stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Loading...
Loading...
PII Logo
PIIPolaris Inc
$53.24-7.90%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.98
Growth
58.13
Quality
18.85
Value
46.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved