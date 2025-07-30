July 30, 2025 3:02 PM 1 min read

Republic Services Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Republic Services Inc RSG reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.76 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.235 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.262 billion.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results which demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the benefit of the investments in our differentiated capabilities,” said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. “We produced double-digit growth in EBITDA and 100 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion by continuing to price ahead of cost inflation and consistently executing our operational plan.”

RSG shares fell 5.3% to trade at $233.26 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RSG following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • UBS analyst Jon Windham maintained Republic Services with a Neutral and raised the price target from $250 to $260.
  • BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $280 to $284.

Considering buying RSG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
RSG Logo
RSGRepublic Services Inc
$234.35-4.74%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.60
Growth
47.99
Quality
81.95
Value
19.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved