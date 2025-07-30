July 30, 2025 2:45 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On PayPal Following Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

PayPal Holdings PYPL reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 5% year-over-year to $8.29 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The adjusted EPS was $1.40, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29.

PayPal expects a third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.18-$1.22, compared to $1.20 for the previous year's period, and the analyst consensus estimate is $1.20. PayPal expects a full-year 2025 adjusted EPS of $5.15-$5.30 (prior $4.95-$5.10), compared to $4.65 Y/Y. Current analysts estimate an EPS of $5.09.

PayPal shares fell 0.9% to trade at $70.82 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PayPal following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained PayPal with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $110 to $100.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $74 to $75.
  • Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained PayPal with an Outperform rating and maintained a $95 price target.

Considering buying PYPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
PYPL Logo
PYPLPayPal Holdings Inc
$70.84-0.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
35.44
Growth
59.26
Quality
15.30
Value
59.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved