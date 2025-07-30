These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On PayPal Following Q2 Results

PayPal Holdings PYPL reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 5% year-over-year to $8.29 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The adjusted EPS was $1.40, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29.

PayPal expects a third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.18-$1.22, compared to $1.20 for the previous year's period, and the analyst consensus estimate is $1.20. PayPal expects a full-year 2025 adjusted EPS of $5.15-$5.30 (prior $4.95-$5.10), compared to $4.65 Y/Y. Current analysts estimate an EPS of $5.09.

PayPal shares fell 0.9% to trade at $70.82 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PayPal following earnings announcement.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained PayPal with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $110 to $100.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $74 to $75.

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained PayPal with an Outperform rating and maintained a $95 price target.

