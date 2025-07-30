Amazon To Rally More Than 8%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Bernstein raised Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ price target from $79 to $88. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard maintained an Outperform rating. Mondelez shares closed at $69.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie increased the price target for MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA from $19 to $26. Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained an Outperform rating. MARA Holdings shares closed at $16.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Johnson Controls International plc JCI price target from $110 to $112. Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating. Johnson Controls shares closed at $103.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $100 to $115. BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating. Starbucks shares closed at $92.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital increased the price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS from $180 to $215. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba maintained a Hold rating. DICK’S Sporting shares closed at $214.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased Sysco Corporation SYY price target from $77 to $82. Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Overweight rating. Sysco shares settled at $78.38 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities increased Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG price target from $6,100 to $6,700. B. Riley Securities analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating. Booking shares closed at $5,590.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities raised Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI price target from $175 to $195. Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Buy rating. Armstrong World shares closed at $184.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT from $850 to $800. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Overweight rating. Spotify shares settled at $620.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush increased Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $235 to $250. Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained an Outperform rating. Amazon shares closed at $231.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
