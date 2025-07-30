Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Etsy Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Etsy, Inc. ETSY will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 30.

Analysts expect the Brooklyn, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share, up from 41 cents per share in the year-ago period. Etsy is projected to report quarterly revenue of $647.63 million, compared to $647.81 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 12, Etsy announced the pricing of $650 million of convertible senior notes offering.

Etsy shares fell 3.9% to close at $60.30 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $45 to $66 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $62 to $68 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $50 to $70 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $40 to $47 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Chris Kuntarich maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $45 to $62 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

Considering buying ETSY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock