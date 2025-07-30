July 30, 2025 2:11 AM 2 min read

Automatic Data Processing Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 30.

Analysts expect the Roseland, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share, up from $2.09 per share in the year-ago period. Automatic Data Processing is projected to report quarterly revenue of $5.05 billion, compared to $4.77 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 23, the company reported third-quarter revenues of $5.55 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $5.49 billion.

Automatic Data Processing shares rose 0.6% to close at $308.64 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $340 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $305 to $310 on June 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $321 to $332 on June 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a price target of $315 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
  • TD Securities analyst Bryan Bergin maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $298 to $321 on May 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

Considering buying ADP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADP Logo
ADPAutomatic Data Processing Inc
$308.640.57%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.22
Growth
37.19
Quality
65.78
Value
4.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved