Electronic Arts Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Electronic Arts Inc. EA will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 29.

Analysts expect the Redwood City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share, down from $1.04 per share in the year-ago period. Electronic Arts projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.23 billion, compared to $1.26 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 6, Electronic Arts reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.58 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.8 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

Electronic Arts shares rose 0.2% to close at $151.99 on Monday.

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $210 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Roth Capital analyst Eric Handler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $175 to $185 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $139 to $153 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $135 to $155 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $158 to $168 on May, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

