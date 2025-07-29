Starbucks Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Starbucks Corporation SBUX will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 29.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share, down from 93 cents per share in the year-ago period. Starbucks projects to report quarterly revenue at $9.31 billion, compared to $9.11 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company missed analyst estimates for revenue last quarter and missed estimates in seven of the past 10 quarters.

Starbucks shares fell 0.8% to close at $93.67 on Monday.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $108 to $106 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $95 to $100 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $92 to $105 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $100 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $95 to $105 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

