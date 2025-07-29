Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp JetBlue Airways Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 29.

Analysts expect the Long Island City, New York-based company to report quarterly loss at 33 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 8 cents per share. JetBlue Airways is projected to report quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion, compared to $2.43 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

JetBlue Airways CEO Joanna Geraghty told employees on June 17 that the company is rolling out additional cost-saving measures due to weaker travel demand, making it unlikely the airline will reach break-even margins this year.

JetBlue Airways shares fell 0.5% to close at $4.36 on Monday.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz assumed a Sell rating with a price target of $3 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $4.25 to $5 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $7 to $4 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $6 to $4 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%

Photo via Shutterstock